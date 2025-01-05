Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 00:06 IST, January 5th 2025

Game Changer: Andhra Pradesh Govt Permits Ticket Price Hike For Ram Charan-Kiara Advani Starrer

Andhra Pradesh government approves ticket price hike for Game Changer during Sankranthi. The film will release in theatres on January 10.

Ram Charan is a still from Game Changer teaser | Image: Screengrab

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani’s Game Changer release is only a week away. Ever since the trailer was released, it was created a lot of buzz and excitement amongst fans. The ticket prices of the film has been hiked and Andhra Pradesh government has passed GO in this regard.

Andhra Government issues GO for Game Changer

Andhra Pradesh government has approved the Game Changer ticket rates hike by Rs 135 (including GST) at single screens and Rs 175 (incl GST) at multiplexes. the Andhra Pradesh government issued a G.O. in this regard, allowing up to 6 shows (including the benefit shows at 1 AM) on January 10. The benefit shows have been capped at Rs 600 (including GST) per ticket.

January 11 onwards, Game Changer will enjoy 5 shows per day at single screens and multiplexes across Andhra Pradesh. The ticket hikes and extra shows will last until January 23, thereby giving the film’s box office prospects a huge boost for 2 weeks.

All we need to know about Game Changer

Game Changer is directed by S Shankar. The film stars Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Samuthirakani, Anjali, Naveen Chandra, Sunil, and Srikanth. Game Changer is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Creations and Zee Studios. It features Thaman's riveting music and S. Thirunavukkarasu's cinematography.

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in Game Changer | Source: Instagram

Game Changer is scheduled to release in theatres on occasion of Sankranthi, ie, January 10, this year.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 00:06 IST, January 5th 2025

Recommended

Inde News Reaches 10 Mn Subscribers, Awarded YouTube Diamond Play Button
Initiatives
Allu Arjun Shuns Pushpa 2 Look, Sports New Haircut After 5 Years
Entertainment News
B'desh Poll Body To Investigate All Elections Held During Awami League
World News
Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Personnel and Maoists In C'Garh
India News
India is Ahead of Other Countries in Green Hydrogen Sector: Union Min
India News
Indian Man Sets Guinness World Record For Stopping 57 Fans With Tongue
India News
Uttar Pradesh Government To Restore 500-Year-Old Sondhan Fort In Sambhal
India News
UCC to be Implemented in Uttarakhand This Month: CM Dhami | LIVE
India News
MP to Relaunch State-Run Bus Services After 20 Years: CM Mohan Yadav
India News
Sunita Addresses Govinda's Bullet Injury: Would've Shot Him In Chest
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: