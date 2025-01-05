Game Changer: Andhra Pradesh Govt Permits Ticket Price Hike For Ram Charan-Kiara Advani Starrer

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani’s Game Changer release is only a week away. Ever since the trailer was released, it was created a lot of buzz and excitement amongst fans. The ticket prices of the film has been hiked and Andhra Pradesh government has passed GO in this regard.

Andhra Government issues GO for Game Changer

Andhra Pradesh government has approved the Game Changer ticket rates hike by Rs 135 (including GST) at single screens and Rs 175 (incl GST) at multiplexes. the Andhra Pradesh government issued a G.O. in this regard, allowing up to 6 shows (including the benefit shows at 1 AM) on January 10. The benefit shows have been capped at Rs 600 (including GST) per ticket.

January 11 onwards, Game Changer will enjoy 5 shows per day at single screens and multiplexes across Andhra Pradesh. The ticket hikes and extra shows will last until January 23, thereby giving the film’s box office prospects a huge boost for 2 weeks.

All we need to know about Game Changer

Game Changer is directed by S Shankar. The film stars Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Samuthirakani, Anjali, Naveen Chandra, Sunil, and Srikanth. Game Changer is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Creations and Zee Studios. It features Thaman's riveting music and S. Thirunavukkarasu's cinematography.

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in Game Changer | Source: Instagram