Game Changer: Has Ram Charan Slashed Fees To ₹65 Crore Due To Multiple Delays? Here's What We Know
The Ram Charan-Kiara Advani starrer Game Changer is directed by S Shankar and will hit the big screens on the occasion of Sankranthi this year.
Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer Game Changer, helmed by Shankar is all set to release on big screens on the occasion of Sankranthi this year. There are rumours going on that Ram Charan and director Shankar have slashed their fees for the film
Ram Charan and Shankar slashed his fees after several delays?
Seems like after Game Changer facing several delays, Ram Charan and director Shankar had to reportedly educe their renumeration due to several reasons including slow production, rise in costs and interest on investment.
According to a report in Great Andhra, Ram Charan accepted ₹65 crore and director Shankar accepted only ₹35 crore. Although, no official confirmation has been made. Given that, post the success of RRR, Ram Charan’s pay cut was reportedly more, but due to several delays, the renumeration had to be lowered.
Netizens reaction to Game Changer trailer
Makers yesterday, ie, on January 2, dropped the trailer of Game Changer and fans couldn’t keep calm. From the stylish appearance of Ram Charan to high end action sequences to Kiara Advani’s glamorous avatar, the film has created quite a buzz. One user wrote, “Cult classic movie…Ram Charan on fire”. Another user wrote, “Sure shot blockbuster”. “Shekhar is back big blockbuster 2025…1000 crore gross pakka, wrote the third user.
Game Changer stars Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Samuthirakani, Anjali, Naveen Chandra, Sunil, and Srikanth. Game Changer is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Creations and Zee Studios. It features Thaman's riveting music and S. Thirunavukkarasu's cinematography. The film will release on the occasion of Sankranthi this year.
