Published 20:14 IST, January 15th 2025
Game Changer: Local Cable Channels Leak Ram Charan Starrer Full Movie, Netizens Suspect 'Insider Job'
Game Changer starring Ram Charan, Kiara Advani was leaked online shortly after its release on January 10. The film is helmed by S Shankar.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Ram Charan-Kiara Advani starrer Game Changer has been facing one obstacle after another. Be it box office numbers, or film being leaked online just hours after it’s release, it has run into discrepancies right after its release. Now, producer SKN shared an image of Game Changer's pirated HD copy being telecast on local TV channel. This has sparked anger amongst fans.
Game Changer leaked on local channel?
Producer Sreenivas Kumar took to X and shared an image of the pirated print on local cable channels. He wrote in the caption, “This is unacceptable. A film that was released just 4-5 days ago being telecasted on local cable channels & buses raises serious concerns.”
He further wrote, “Cinema is not just about the hero, director, or producers – it’s the result of 3–4 years of hard work, dedication, and the dreams of thousands of people”. As soon as the post was shared, it sparked anger amongst fans. One user wrote, “Cinema now prioritizes visuals over stories, relying on songs and effects to hide weak plots. Rising ticket prices burden audiences. To revive its essence, filmmakers must focus on meaningful storytelling, and viewers should support quality films.” Another user wrote, “Not supporting the piracy, but I wonder what kind of hard work went for the last 4 years in this film.” “Wat if they sold to cable to escape huge loss”, wrote the third user.
Game Changer box office performance
Ram Charan’s political action drama within five days of its release earned ₹106.15 crore in India. It collected ₹71.65 crore in Telugu language, followed by ₹6.42 crore in Tamil language, ₹27.65 crore in Hindi language, ₹0.4 crore in Kannada and ₹0.03 crore in Malayalam.
Game Changer is directed by S Shankar. The film stars Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Samuthirakani, Anjali, Naveen Chandra, Sunil, and Srikanth. Game Changer is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Creations and Zee Studios. The film released in theatres on January 10.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 20:14 IST, January 15th 2025