Game Changer Songs Naanaa Hyraanaa, Lyraanaa, Jaana Hairaan Sa Edited Out From Ram Charan Starrer - Here's Why

S Shankar directorial Game Changer featuring Ram Charan, Kiara Advani and SJ Surya released in theatres today. Although, the film has opened to mixed reviews, it has been lauded for Ram Charan’s acting skills. Even before Game Changer had released, the film had edited out three songs.

Three songs from Game Changer edited out before release?

The official page of Game Changer shared disappointing news for the fans. They shared that songs Naanaa Hyraanaa, Lyraanaa and Jaana Hairaan Saa have been edited out of the movie due to technical challenges encountered during the processing of infrared images in the initial prints. They are trying to add the missing contents by January 14. "Everyone's favourite, #NaanaaHyraanaa | #Lyraanaa | #JaanaHairaanSa from #GameChanger has been edited out due to technical challenges encountered during the processing of infrared images in the initial prints. Rest assured, we are diligently working towards adding the song back in the missing content, which will be available starting January 14th."

Fans were disappointed and were looking forward to watch the songs on big screen. They flooded the comment section to express their views. One user wrote, “Tbh, this is worst from team”.

Another user wrote, “But people, who are watching will miss it loss of money”. “Hi team. That’s very sad to know. We’ll watch the movie anyways. Shankar admirers. But what about the experience we miss by going to the show on first day with extra priced money. We’re at a loss with that experience”. “This movie wasn’t worked for four months but 4 years still saying technical challenges. Shows the disrespect you have for the audience”, wrote the third user.

File photo of Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in Game Changer | Source: Instagram

When makers justified as to why they have splurged on the songs

The film’s music label Saregama took to X and shared a post in which giving breakdown of the amount spend on songs. For the unversed, Game Changer has four songs- Jaragandi, Raa Macha Macha, Naanaa Hyraanaa and Dhop. As per the post, Jaragandi, which Prabhu Deva choreographed, featured 600 dancers. The song was shot over 13 days on a massive 70-foot village set, and the costumes were eco-friendly and made of jute.