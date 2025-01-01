HIT 3: Shoot For Nani Starrer In Kashmir Halted As 30-Year-Old Crew Member Dies Of Heart Attack On Set

Nani is all set to be seen in the upcoming crime action thriller HIT 3, which will be helmed by Sailesh Kolanu. The film recently wrapped up filming at Kashmir and in the latest update a tragic death of a young woman has left the entire team in shock and grief.

Tragic incident occurs on the sets of HIT 3

Krishna KR, who was working as an assistant to the film HIT 3's Director of Photography, Sanu John Varughese, has died at the age of 30 due to cardiac arrest. According to reports, Krishna KR was admitted to the Srinagar Government Medical College Hospital on December 23 after being diagnosed with a chest infection. She reportedly died just hours before she was scheduled to be shifted to the general award. As per reports, Krishna’s funeral will be held in her native place in Perumbavoor, Kerala .

Woman In Collective shared a post mourning the loss of young technician at such a young age. Along with the few pictures from the set, the caption read, “It is with profound sorrow that we inform you of the untimely demise of our dear member, Ms. Krishna KR, earlier this morning. She passed away due to a cardiac arrest following a chest infection while on a shoot in Kashmir.”

“Krishna was an accomplished cinematographer and an active member of WCC, admired for her talent, passion, and unwavering zeal for her craft. Her contributions to the collective and the film fraternity will always be remembered with deep respect and admiration. Our thoughts and prayers are with Krishna’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. May her soul rest in peace. #KrishnaKR #Peace”, the caption concluded.

Netizens took to comment section and paid tribute to Krishna KR. One user wrote, “It’s a great loss for us”. Another user wrote, “It hurts to hear of the passing of one so young. My condolences to her family, friends and colleagues.” “May her soul rest well”, wrote the third user.

