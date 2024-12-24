Published 14:31 IST, December 24th 2024
Inside Scoop: What Hyderabad Cops Asked Allu Arjun During Questioning In Pushpa 2 Stampede Case
Allu Arjun Pushpa 2 Stampede Case: The actor was summoned by the Hyderabad police for interrogation in the incident that took place in Sandhya theatre.
Allu Arjun Pushpa 2 Stampede Case: The actor was summoned by the Hyderabad police station in relation to the incident that took place in Sandhya Theatre on December 4. A heavy crowd had gathered for the premiere of Pushpa 2 when fans went into a frenzy leading to a stampede that tragically took the life of a 35-year-old woman and left her son seriously injured. Days later, the actor was interrogated by the police.
Allu Arjun answered all questions in the Pushpa 2 Sandhya theatre stampede case
Sources have told details of Allu Arjun's interrogation to Republic TV. The actor appeared at the police station at 11 am on December 24. He was accompanied by his father and father-in-law for the questioning.
The Pushpa 2 answered all questions asked by the police in the interrogation. As per sources, police enquired the actor about when he got to know the news of Revathy's death in Sandhya Theatre to which he replied that he was not aware of the accident until the next day. The police also asked the actor if the police personnel met him in the auditorium of the theatre during the screening, which Allu Arjun denied. The Pushpa star claimed that the Hyderabad police had been spreading ‘false news’ about him.
Hyderabad police likely to move to Supreme Court to challenge Allu Arjun's interim bail
On December 13 Telangana High Court granted Allu Arjun interim bail for 4 after a lower court sent him to 14-day judicial custody. Insiders in the know believe that the police authorities will now appeal to the Supreme Court to retract the bail order. The police have maintained that the actor was advised to not attend the premiere on December 4 which led to the stampede and death of a 35-year-old woman, leaving her 8-year-old son injured.
Hyderabad police claim that they informed theatre management not to invite Allu Arjun for the premiere as they can't provide the force to control the crowd. They also claimed to have informed the actor about the death of a woman while he was watching the movie and asked him to leave immediately. In their defence, the Hyderabad police released a 10-minute footage showing the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) the assistant commissioner of police (ACP), and other police officers escorting Allu Arjun out of the premises.
