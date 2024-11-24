Search icon
Published 18:21 IST, November 24th 2024

Kalki 2898 AD: Deepika Padukone To Reprise Her Role In Sequel? Makers Share Update

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the sci-fi thriller stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan in key roles. The film released in theatres on June 27, 2024.

File photo of Deepika Padukone from Kalki 2898 AD | Image: X

Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD is one of the biggest blockbuster of 2024 in India grossing over ₹1000 crore worldwide. The movie became the third highest grossing film in domestic markets. Kalki 2898 AD has a stellar cast including Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. At the IFFI event in Goa, the makers of the film gave an update about the sci-film film.

Will Deepika Padukone make a comeback in Kalki 2898 AD sequel?

At the 55th IFFI event in Goa, Priyanka Dutt and Swapna Dutt, the producer duo of Vyjayanthi Movies shared an update about the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD. When they were asked about the film’s remarkable performance and if they were satisfied with it, they replied with much enthusiasm. They said, “It’s good enough for us to make a good part two.” They also revealed further details about the second part, “30-35 percent of the second part has already been shot. Kalki 2 will have a big international release”.

Kalki 2898 Ad Box Office Collection Day 2 (Early Trends): Massive 46% Drop, Crosses Entire Lifetime Of Prabhas's Radhe Shyam! - IMDb
Poster of Kalki 2898 AD | Source: IMDb

When Prabhas teased about the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD

Earlier when Prabhas expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the film Kalki 2898 AD to his fans and followers, he said, In the video, the actor can be heard saying, “Hi, how are you? My fans thank you so much for giving me such a huge hit. Thank you Thank you Thank you Thank you so much. Without you, I am zero. Thanks to Nag Ashwin he really worked hard for five years to make such a huge film. I think we should thank the producers. The way they spent we all were worried. And I used to ask I think you are spending too much. He is like no we are giving big hits no worry. We should give highest quality film.”

He further said, “So, I want to thank these producers and Nagi for giving the opportunity of working with the greatest legends in Indian cinema we have.” He continued by mentioning all the cast members in the film and added, “Amitabh sir and Kamal sir we all have grown up watching you and learned a lot from you. Thanks a lot to Deepika, most gorgeous lady and we have much bigger part 2 you all know. And again thanks to my fans love you so much.” 

Updated 18:21 IST, November 24th 2024

