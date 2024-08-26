sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ #JusticeforAbhaya | Russia-Ukraine war | Israel-Hamas | Sunita Williams | Mpox | US Elections |

Published 21:36 IST, August 26th 2024

Streamers Watching Kalki 2898 AD On Fast Forward Because It Is 'Unbearable', Reactions Go Viral

Kalki On OTT: Contrary to the theatrical reception of the movie, the audience shared a negative review of it highlighting the slow screenplay on OTT release.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Kalki 2898 AD
Kalki 2898 AD premiered on OTT on August 22. | Image: IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

21:36 IST, August 26th 2024