Published 14:46 IST, December 25th 2024
Kiara Advani REMOVES POCSO-charged Jani Master's Name From Game Changer Post After Heavy Backlash
After receiving heavy criticism for mentioning POCSO-charged Jani Master's name in a Game Changer post, Kiara Advani has tweaked her caption.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Kiara Advani became an easy target of all the netizens when she dropped a post giving a shoutout to rape-accused choreographer Jani Master. It happened so, a few days ago, she had dropped a post on her social media handle sharing a BTS video of her learning the steps of the Game Changer song Dhop. The video shows the actress mastering what appears to be not-so-easy steps. So when the song launched, it was a big deal for the actress as the dance style was a mix of dubstep, classical, robotic and hip hop, which the actress had never done. So to thank everyone who helped her make the song successful, she mentioned all from choreographers to stylists.
In the long note, she had also mentioned Jani Master, who has choreographed the song. "I remember seeing @alwaysjani masters choreography and thinking how are we going to do this, but that’s the beauty of our job , always learning something new," she wrote. Soon after the post went viral with netizens slamming the actress for appreciating POCSO-charged choreographer. However, the actress has now rectified her mistake and smartly edited her note.
What is Kiara Advani's new post?
Kiara hasn't changed anything in her Instagram post, but she has removed Jani Master's name from her caption. So now the above excerpt reads, "I remember seeing the choreography and thinking, how are we going to do this? But that’s the beauty of our job—always learning something new."
What do we know about the POCSO case against Jani Master?
On September 19, Jani Master was arrested by Telangana's Cyberabad police from Goa for the alleged sexual assault of a junior female choreographer. He was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act for rape and mental harassment of a former female employee when she was reportedly 16 years old. Owing to this case, his National Film Award, which he had earned for choreographing Dhanush in the song Megham Karukkatha from the film Thiruchitrambalam (2022) was suspended by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The choreographer is currently out on bail.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 14:46 IST, December 25th 2024