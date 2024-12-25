Kiara Advani REMOVES POCSO-charged Jani Master's Name From Game Changer Post After Heavy Backlash

Kiara Advani became an easy target of all the netizens when she dropped a post giving a shoutout to rape-accused choreographer Jani Master. It happened so, a few days ago, she had dropped a post on her social media handle sharing a BTS video of her learning the steps of the Game Changer song Dhop. The video shows the actress mastering what appears to be not-so-easy steps. So when the song launched, it was a big deal for the actress as the dance style was a mix of dubstep, classical, robotic and hip hop, which the actress had never done. So to thank everyone who helped her make the song successful, she mentioned all from choreographers to stylists.

In the long note, she had also mentioned Jani Master, who has choreographed the song. "I remember seeing @alwaysjani masters choreography and thinking how are we going to do this, but that’s the beauty of our job , always learning something new," she wrote. Soon after the post went viral with netizens slamming the actress for appreciating POCSO-charged choreographer. However, the actress has now rectified her mistake and smartly edited her note.

What is Kiara Advani's new post?

Kiara hasn't changed anything in her Instagram post, but she has removed Jani Master's name from her caption. So now the above excerpt reads, "I remember seeing the choreography and thinking, how are we going to do this? But that’s the beauty of our job—always learning something new."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

What do we know about the POCSO case against Jani Master?