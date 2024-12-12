Manchu Family Controversy: Mohan Babu Booked For Attempt To Murder After Attacking Journalist

Manchu Family Fued: Veteran actor Mohan Babu and his younger son Manchu Manoj are currently at loggerheads after they filed a complaint against each other. It seems Manoj was later denied entry to his father’s house in Jalpally as in the viral video he was seen shouting at the guards to open the gate. He was accompanied by the journalists, who had tagged along with him to cover the family dispute. However, the incident followed by creating a huge controversy as Mohan Babu was recorded attacking a journalist with a mic, resulting in several fractures on the journalist’s cheekbone.

Soon after Pahadi Shareef Police Station registered a case under Bharat Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 118 (1) (causing hurt with dangerous weapons or substances). Now it has been reported that Mohan Babu has been booked on charges of attempt to murder.

Mohan Babu served with the notice to appear before the Rachakonda Police Commissioner

A journalist who suffered serious injuries narrated his ordeal that the mic had a steel pipe and metal logo which caused him serious injuries and blood loss. After accessing his medical report, indicating several fractures, police added BNS section 109 (attempt to murder) to the case. According to doctors, he has suffered three fractures in the zygomatic bone (cheekbone) and needs plastic surgery, per IANS.

Earlier, following the FIR, on Tuesday, the Rachakonda Police Commissioner issued a notice to Mohan Babu and his elder son Vishnu Manchu to appear before the police the next day to record his statement but Mohan Babu challenged the notice and moved to the High Court where the court said that Mohan Babu doesn't need to appear before police.

Mohan Babu vs Manchu Manoj