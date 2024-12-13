Mohan Babu 'Deeply Regrets' Assaulting Journalist, Issues Apology After Attempt To Murder Charge

Manchu Family Controversy: Mohan Babu issues a letter apologising to the journalist for allegedly attacking him with a mic. He called the incident "unfortunate" and expressed "deep regret" over his actions. In the letter, the veteran actor stated that he was just trying to protect himself when his gate was broken and 30-50 people entered his house with "anti-social elements". His apology came after he was booked by the police under the charges of section 109 (attempt to murder) of BNS.

Mohan Babu says 'Media became inadvertently intertwined in the situation'

Taking to his X handle, Mohan Babu shared a formal apology on Friday morning addressing the recent incident that transpired at his house in Jalpally on December 10. The veteran actor apologised for the delayed responce and shared that he has been hospitalised for over the last 48 hours. He started his note by expressing that it pains him "deeply" that what started as a family dispute spiralled into a larger situation, causing distress to the journalist fraternity.

He admitted that he "lost composure" and attacked the journalist and explained the reason behind his extreme reaction. "In the the heat of the moment, when my gate was broken and approximately 30-50 individuals, comprising anti-social elements, forcibly barged into my house with an intent to harm those present, I lost composure. Amidst this chaos, the media inadvertently became intertwined in the situation. As I tried to manage the situation, Mr Ranjith, one of your journalists, unfortunately sustained an injury. this was deeply regrettable outcome, and I deeply regret the pain and inconvenience caused to him and his family."

What happened at Mohan Babu's residence on Tuesday?

Several videos went viral on the internet that showed Mohan Babu greeting the media with folded hands. However, later he was seen in an angry mode and then snatched a mic of one of the journalists and started hitting them. Following the incident, the journalist filed a complaint against the veteran actor narrating his ordeal. The police filed a complaint under Section 118 (1) (voluntarily causing hurt using dangerous weapons or substances) of the BNS at the Pahadishareef police station.