Published 16:00 IST, December 4th 2024

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala's Wedding: Throwback To The Time When ChaySo Dated

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala will get married in Hyderabad on December 4. Their pics from their dating days were shared on Rana Daggubati's chat show.

File photo of Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala | Image: Instagram

The pre-wedding festivities of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have begun and the couple will be tying the knot today, ie, on December 4. Ahead of their big day, pictures from their dating days have gone viral. The pictures are from the upcoming episode of Rana Daggubati’s new chat show.

Viral pics of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’ from Rana Daggubati’s show

As Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are all set to get married, Rana Daggubati recently shared a promo of his talk show, which will be aired on Prime Video. The upcoming video will feature Naga Chaitanya, Rana Daggubati’s wife Miheeka Bajaj and his sister Malavika.

In the video, pictures of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala during their dating days have gone viral on social media.

Picture from Rana Daggubati's video clip | Source: Instagram

In another one, Chay was seen holding Sobhita's bag as they smiled for the camera. In another picture, the couple were seen dressed in casuals, were seen posing together.

Picture from Rana Daggubati's video clip | Source: Instagram
Picture from Rana Daggubati's video clip | Source: Instagram

Along with the promo, the caption read, “Chay and me…aren’t we a match made in heaven?#TheRanaDaggubatiShowOnPrime, new episode every Saturday only on @primevideoin”.

What do we know about Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s wedding?

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala will be tying the knot on December 4 at the iconic Annapurna Studios in a grand yet intimate ceremony. As per sources, Allu Arjun and his family will be attending the couple’s wedding in Hyderabad. Apart from other Allu Arjun, celebrities including Prabhas, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, SS Rajamouli  and Jr NTR will be attending the wedding ceremony as well.

File photo of Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala | Source: Instagram

According to reports, the wedding is going to be more than 8 hour long wedding rituals according to Telugu Brahmin traditions. For the big day, Sobhita Dhulipala will reportedly be donning the traditional Kanjivaram silk saree with real gold zari.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 16:00 IST, December 4th 2024

