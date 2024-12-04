Naga Chaitanya To Resume Thandel Shoot After Wedding With Sobhita: I'm Almost Done... | Exclusive

Naga Chaitanya is all set to feature in the upcoming film Thandel, directed by Chandoo Mondeti and co-starring Sai Pallavi. In 2022, he made his Bollywood debut with Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie was a remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, with Aamir Khan playing the title role in the Hindi version. Chay had a small part in the movie, but his Bollywood debut paved the way for the North Indian audiences to notice him.

Later on, he featured in the web series Dhootha in another attempt at connecting with pan-India viewers. The horror show earned positive reviews and will now be followed up with a second season. With more South actors working with Bollywood stars in order to widen their audience base in North India, all eyes are on Chay's next move wrt Hindi cinema.

Naga Chaitanya and Aamir Khan in a still from Laal Singh Chaddha | Image: YouTube Screengrab

When asked if he is keen on signing another Bollywood movie, the Love Story star shared that he is looking for the "right script". He also affirmed that working on Laal Singh Chadhha was a process he enjoyed "thoroughly" and found the audiences very encouraging. However, he maintained that he has nothing lined up in Bollywood right now.

"I have nothing coming up right now, but I would do a Hindi film, as I enjoyed the process thoroughly and I respect the audience there immensely. They're very encouraging. So yes, if I find the right script, I would love to do another Hindi film," Naga Chaitanya shared with Republic.

Thandel will release on February 7 | Image: Naga Chaitanya/X

About Thandel, his upcoming film, the actor shared, "Thandel is up for release on February 7, 2025, and I'm almost done shooting for it. It's based on a true story of some Andhra fisherman who sort of go out fishing and they get caught in Pakistan waters and they're put in jail over there and their life through that process and how they get released and come back. The core of the film is a love story."

The actor tied the knot with Sobhita Dhulipala on Wednesday, December 4 in Hyderabad.

Naga Chaitanya at Chivas Alchemy event in Hyderabad | Image: PR



About his association with Chivas Alchemy, a luxury perfume collection, Naga Chaitanya said that he sees it as a bridge between his professional and personal life "I was flattered when they told me that they want me to be The Alchemist of Emotions because for me, my professional life is all about emotions and all about bringing a script or a character onto the screen in my own way, making it my own and believing in giving the audience a very immersive experience when they come to the theatre.

Naga Chaitanya is fondly called Yuva Samrat by his fans | Image: PR