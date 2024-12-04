Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Wedding: Shubh Muhurat Fast Approaching As Guests Prepare For Festivities

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding: Fondly called ChaySo by their fans, Tollywood star Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are all set to seal their love in the holy bond of matrimony on December 4 at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The groom's father Nagarjuna is all set to host the who's who of Tollywood the family-owned studio. Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun , Rana Daggubati, Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli, Prabhas , Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu and many more are expected to attend the wedding festivities. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita's wedding is one of the most talked-about events, with fans eagerly awaiting every moment and first pictures of the bride and groom.

Nagarjuna with Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala | Image: Nagarjuna/X

As Nagarjuna’s son Chay ties the knot with his love, Sobhita, the celebrations are expected to be filled with love, joy and grandeur. The couple's wedding photos and videos will undoubtedly capture the magic of this special day. A source close in the know revealed that the wedding is going to be a traditional affair, with the ceremony lasting up to 8 hours. "It's going to be more than 8 hour long wedding rituals according to the Telugu Brahmin traditions, which is what Sobhita and Chaitanya are following for their wedding,” a source close to Sobhita revealed. “In order to honour the cultural aspects and give respect and attention to all the beautiful details of a Telugu wedding they are going all out with an over 8 hour traditional hard-core old school wedding,” they further shared.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita with Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna's family at ANR Awards | Image: X

ChaySo Haldi: Earlier last week, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala hosted their haldi ceremony. Check out a snap from the vibrant festivities.





Naga Chaitanya To Resume Thandel Shoot: Chay shared exclusively with Republic that he will resume work on his upcoming film Thandel after wrapping up wedding festivities.

Read Full Story: Naga Chaitanya To Resume Thandel Shoot After Wedding With Sobhita Dhulipala | Exclusive





Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya At IFFI 2024: Days before their wedding the couple made their red carpet debut at the 2024 International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa .



Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita with Nagarjuna, Amala Akkineni | Image: X

Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya Wedding Muhurat: The couple is reported to tie the knot at 08:15 PM today at Annapurna Studio.

Sobhita-Chat will get married as per traditional Telugu rituals | Image: X

Sobhita Dhulipala Pose With Family At Her Pre-Wedding Ceremony: The actress took to her Instagram account to share photos from her Pelli Kuthuru ceremony held as a part of the pre-wedding festivities.



Read More Here: Bride-To-Be Sobhita Dhulipala Dons Red For Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Ahead Of Wedding With Chay



Sobhita Dhulipala with her sister Samantha at pre-wedding festivity | Image: Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding: Ahead of the nuptials, the Jubilee Hills residence of the Akkinenis has been decked up in. Check out glimpses from Hyderabad here.

Sobhita's Bridal Couture: For her big day, the actress has chosen a traditional Kanjivaram silk saree, beautifully adorned with real gold zari. "Sobhita is personally involved in every detail, adding a special and heartfelt touch to her big day,” a source shared.

Sobhita Dhulipala at her haldi grinding ceremony | Image: X

ChaySo Wedding: Naga and Sobhita will marry in an intimate yet culturally rich ceremony, attended by close friends and family. The ceremony will take place at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad on December 4.



Sobhita Dhulipala at their engagement | Image: X

Naga Chaitanya's wedding outfit: The actor will be seen paying tribute to his grandfather, the legendary Akkineni Nageswara Rao, by donning traditional attire called 'pancha' reminiscent of his grandfather’s timeless style.