Nagarjuna Says Making Biopic On Father Akkineni Nageswara Rao Will Be 'Very Boring'

Akkineni Nageswara Rao aka ANR is considered to be one of the legendary actors in Telugu cinema. Over his career he has starred in several films and has received numerous accolades to become one of the most prominent figures in the industry. His son Nagarjuna and his children continued the legacy of acting in their family. Recently, Nagarjuna spoke about his father at an event and was asked if a biopic will be made on him.

Nagarjuna’s viral reply on his father ANR’s biopic

During the IFFI event in Goa, Nagarjuna was asked about his father ANR’s biopic. He replied that, “To talk about the biopic of ANR, we always talked about it. I think it is better to make a documentary on his life than a biopic. Making a picture of his life is very difficult. His life has a series of highs and making a film will be very boring.”

File photo of Nagarjuna with his father ANR | Source: Reddit

Nagarjuna further said, “For a film, we need ups and downs while we often tell a story and fictionalise it. Instead, we will come yo with a documentary where ANR will play himself.” Nagarjuna is currently busy with back to back projects Kubera and Coolie.

All about Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR)

Akkineni Nageswara Rao was born on 20 September 1923 in Ramapuram, Krishna District, of present-day Andhra Pradesh. He began working in theatre at the age of 10. The turning point of his career was when Ghantasala Balaramayya, a prominent film producer at that time discovered him. He was cast in the lead role of Rama in Sri Seeta Rama Jananam (1944). This was after his debut in a supporting role in the film Dharmapatni (1941).

File photo of ANR | Source: Instagram