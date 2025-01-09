Nidhhi Agerwal Gets Death Threats, Files Cyber Complaint Against Her Harasser - Says He Threatened To 'Find And Kill Her'

With rapid growth of digital technology, cybercrimes have increased targeting individuals through various means. Tollywood actress Nidhhi Agarwal has reportedly filed a complaint against harassment. This comes after Malayalam actress Honey Rose had recently filed a case for being sexually harassed online.

Nidhhi Agarwal files complain after facing cyber threat

Nidhhi Agerwal has revealed that she has been receiving alarming messages from an individual who has issued death threats not only against her, but also against her family. As per the reports, she has filed a complaint with Cyber Crime police and said that she has been facing mental anguish caused by these threats and urged the authorities to take legal action. The team has already began its investigation. A report of her complaint is also circulating on social media.

File photo of Niddhi Agerwal | Source: IMDb

Recently, Malayalam actress Honey Rose also faced similar situation. She had complained of stalking and sexual remarks. Businessman Baby Chemmaur alias BoChe has been arrested by the Kochi city police in connection with case. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) will probe the complaint.

File photo of Honey Rose | Source: IMDb

What’s next for Nidhhi Agarwal?

On the work front, Nidhhi Agarwal will next be see in Prabhas’ horror comedy The Raja Saab. Alongside Nidhhi, Malavika Mohanan and Riddhi Kumar will also play important roles in The Raja Saab. Sanjay Dutt takes on a key character in this horror comedy. The film will release in theatres on April 10 this year.

File photo of Niddhi Agerwal | Source: IMDb