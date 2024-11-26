Search icon
Published 18:42 IST, November 26th 2024

Pushpa 2: As Oo Anatava Gets Compared To Kissik, Samantha Reacts To Sreeleela Replacing Her

Samantha Ruth Prabhu showered praises on Sreeleela for her latest track Kissik from Pushpa 2. The film will release in theatres on December 5.

File photo of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Sreeleela | Image: Instagram

The highly anticipated Kissik song featuring Sreeleela and Allu Arjun was released by the makers on November 24. Amid this, Samantha has expressed her admiration for Sreeleela. Her response is now going viral on social media.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu showers praises on Sreeleela

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram stories to re-post the track Kissik featuring Allu Arjun and Sreeleela and added a note which read, “Sreeleela killed it.Keep calm and wait for Pushpa 2”. Sreeleela’s dance move and the chemistry with Allu Arjun has sent fans into a tizzy and are eagerly waiting for the full video. The DSP composed track has definitely sent fans into an excitement mode and are expecting more.

Samantha praises Sreeleela | Source: Instagram

For the unversed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu had delivered the iconic performance Oo Anatava in the first instalment of Pushpa. But, the moment Kissik song was released comparisons were drawn between the two.

File photo of Samantha | Source: Instagram

Comparison between Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Sreeleela’s song in Pushpa

Oo Antava featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the first part of Pushpa became a rage. On social media, many shared their positive reactions to the new Pushpa 2 song, while others had a different opinion. One user wrote, “All the hype for the song "Kissik" is  gone...Now we can understand what a brilliant song is O O Antava... And what a Charismatic Actress is Sam.”. Another user wrote, “Deep meaning how a new gen girl thinks and warning about limitations nicely brend it in item song”, “Oo antava mama best forever.... Kiissik only fire... Oo antava mama wild fire….”, wrote they third user.

File photo of Sreeleela | Source: Instsgram

The upcoming Telugu action drama film Pushpa 2 is directed and written by Sukumar under his banner Sukumar Writings and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under their Mythri Movie Makers banner. Pushpa 2 is written by Sukumar, cinematography by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek and music by Devi Sri Prasad.

Updated 18:42 IST, November 26th 2024

