Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Allu Arjun Starrer Surpasses RRR, Baahubali 2 Hindi

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection: The Allu Arjun starrer hit the big screens on December 5 and has been smashing records ever since. The actioner directed by Sukumar also features Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. The movie has completed 10 days at the box office and has raked in nearly ₹900 crore at the domestic box office.

Pushpa 2 box office collection registers record jump on second Saturday

Pushpa 2 opened to a staggering start by minting ₹164.25 crore on day 1. Eventually, the film's Hindi version outperformed the original Telugu version. On day 10 of its theatrical run, the Allu Arjun starrer collected ₹62.3 crore.

Official poster of Pushpa 2 | Image: IMDb

The collection was a big jump from the previous day. On day 9 the film made ₹36.4 crore. Pushpa 2 has now amassed a total of ₹824.5 crore, as per Sacnilk. Out of the total, the Telugu version made ₹262.6 Cr, the Hindi version made ₹498.1 Cr, the Tamil version made ₹44.9 Cr, Kannada made ₹5.95 Cr and the Malayalam version raked in ₹12.95 Cr.



Pushpa 2 collections surpass RRR and Baahubali 2 Hindi

Pushpa 2 has been smashing box office records ever since its release. The film has already outperformed Bollywood biggies like Jawan, Pathaan, Stree 2, Animal and Gadar 2. It has now taken on other big-budget pan-Indian films. The Allu Arjun starrer has surpassed the collections of SS Rajamouli's directorial RRR and Baahubali 2.

Official posters of Baahubali 2 and RRR | Image: IMDb