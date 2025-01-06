Pushpa 2 Box Office Report: Film Dethrones Baahubali 2, But Can It Beat Dangal To Become Highest Grosser Worldwide?

Pushpa 2 Box Office Report: The Allu Arjun starrer hit the big screens on December 5, and has been smashing box office records ever since. Despite being marred with controversies and facing heat from new releases, the movie continues to remain the first choice of cine-goers even in the fifth week of release. The Sukumar's directorial has etched its name in history by becoming the highest-grossing film in Indian cinema ever after crossing the ₹1200 crore benchmark.

Pushpa 2 scripts history in Indian cinema

Pushpa 2 has been shattering box office records set by the movies released before it ever since it hit the big screens. However, the Allu Arjun starrer has reached a significant milestone now. In the over-a-month theatrical run, the actioner has dethroned SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 to become the highest-grossing Indian film.



Myhtri movie makers, the production house of Pushpa 2, took to their official X (formerly Twitter) account to share that the movie has become the highest-grossing Indian movie. As per Sacnilk, the Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer has earned ₹1206.20 crore in India in 32 days as opposed to ₹1030.42 crore minted by Baahubali 2. Worldwide too, the Sukumar directorial has raked in ₹1831 crore gross, as per the movie makers while the Prabhas-Rana Dagubatti starrer period action film raked ₹1788.06 crore. Consequently, Pushpa 2 has broken the nearly 8-year record held by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

Pushpa 2 eyes Dangal's record worldwide

While Pushpa 2 continues its dream run at the domestic box office, things are looking great for the movie overseas as well. As per Sacnilk, the movie has minted ₹269 crore in overseas collection in 32 days. The Allu Arjun has become the second-highest-grossing Indian movie worldwide.



Can Pushpa 2 beat Dangal at worlwide box office? | Image: X