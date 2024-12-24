Published 21:47 IST, December 24th 2024
Pushpa 2 Director Sukumar Wants To 'Leave' Cinema Amid Allu Arjun's Stampede Controversy? WATCH
Filmmaker Sukumar's recent comment at an event has left fans baffled and worried. The video clip from the event is now going viral on social media.
Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2 is smashing box office records. Helmed by Sukumar, the film recently scripted history by becoming the fasted Indian movie to earn over ₹1500 crore globally. Amid this, the filmmaker’s comment at an event has left fans worried and stunned.
What did Sukumar say at the event?
Filmmaker Sukumar was the chief guest at a recent Ram Charan’s upcoming movie Game Changer’s promotional event. During the event, Sukumar was asked what would he choose to leave behind.
Sukumar responded by saying, “cinema”. The video of this is now going viral on social media. Post his response, fans took to comment section and expressed their views. One user wrote, “Seems he like he got frustrate with the current political on Allu Arjun and Pushpa 2”. “Tollywood will never leave you Sukumar sir, You are here to make great films”. “It appears he is upset due to the current government pressures on Allu Arjun”, wrote the third user.
Sukumar’s upcoming projects
Director Sukumar is jam-packed with several projects in the pipeline including Pushpa 3: The Rampage and RC 17 with Ram Charan. Oscar-award-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty shared a photo with his team from the sound mixing room. However, what caught the social media users' attention was the background which flaunted, Pushpa 3: The Rampage. Another picture showcases Sukumar with Vijay Deverakonda, hinting that he might be part of the project as well.
Ram Charan will be collaborating with Sukumar for RC 17. The movie is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. With these heavyweights coming together, fans can expect a Pan-India cinematic experience like never before.
