Pushpa 2 Hindi Advance Booking: Kalki 2898 AD Pre-Sales Smashed With 3 Days Still To Go For Release

Pushpa 2 Hindi Advance Booking: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer pan-India film is all set to hit the big screens on December 5 amid huge fanfare. The full-fledged advance booking is now open and it looks like Pushpa 2: The Rule is headed for a historic start at the box office in Hindi. According to a report in Sacnilk, the movie is expected to earn around ₹85 crore in Hindi alone on day 1. But are the advances up to the mark in North Indian markets? Find out.

How many tickets has Pushpa 2 sold so far for the Hindi version?

Pushpa: The Rise (2021) was a big hit in Hindi so the anticipation for the sequel is at a record high. For the 2D version of the film, so far, over 2.3 lakh tickets have been sold. The Hindi 3D version has sold 71877 tickets, followed by the Hindi IMAX 2D version, which has managed to sell around 3850 tickets so far.

The collections from the advance ticket sale for the 2D version stand at over ₹6.78 crore, while the business for the 3D and IMAX 2D versions stand at ₹2.28 crore and ₹25.77 lakh respectively. With three days still to go for the film to release, the advance sales in Hindi are expected to go much higher.

Pushpa 2 Hindi version is not far behind Telugu





So far, the Telugu 2D version has accounted for ₹9.45 crore in pre-sales. The Hindi advance booking is not very far behind. This means that the Pushpa 2 fever in has gripped the mass circuits up North. Odisha , National Capital Region (NCR), Pune, Agra, Kota, Patna and Rachi have managed to score the most occupancy for the film's Hindi version so far, with other regions fast catching up.

