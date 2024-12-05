Pushpa 2 OTT Release: Allu Arjun Starrer To Premiere On THIS Streaming Giant

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s highly anticipated film Pushpa 2 has finally released in theatres today, ie, on December 5. From Allu Arjun’s Pushpa Raj’s entry scene to Jatara festival, the film has created massive storm and hype amongst the netizens. The second instalment of Pushpa will be soon making its debut on digital platform. Know when and where can you watch the film.

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 to release on OTT soon?

Pushpa 2 will be releasing on streaming giant Netflix and the makers prior to its release had announced it with a poster on their Instagram handle. Along with the poster, the caption read, “Pushpa is about to come out of hiding and he's coming to RULE! #Pushpa2: The rule is coming soon on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi as a post theatrical release!”.

Post the release, now fans have thronged the comment section and demanded to release it on OTT platform soon. One user wrote, “Pushpa 2: The Rule: Netflix from January 2 2025 release”. Another user wrote, “Ab Maja ayega na bhidu”. “When is puspha 2 coming to netflix?”.

Were Pushpa 2 OTT rights sold for a whopping amount?

According to a report in Aakashvaani, the much-anticipated film Pushpa 2's digital rights have been sold by makers to the streaming giant Netflix for ₹270 crore. Reportedly, the deal has been signed by the makers and the OTT giants, making it one of the costliest and high-end deals in Indian cinema so far. Netflix has bought the rights for its post-theatrical release across all languages.

Scene of Allu Arjun from Pushpa 2 | Source: IMDb