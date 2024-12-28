Pushpa 2: Rashmika Mandanna Reveals She Felt 'Uncomfortable' While Filming Song Peelings With Allu Arjun

Rashmika Mandanna is currently basking in the success of latest release Pushpa 2. She has often been hailed as the National crush and has captured hearts with her charming performances. Recently, Rashmika opened up about her experience of working in Pushpa 2 song Peelings with Allu Arjun.

Rashmika Mandanna on working in Peelings with Allu Arjun

In an interaction with Galatta Plus, Rashmika Mandanna opened up about her discomfort in working for the song Peelings. She said, “Most of the time, I felt like I was dancing on Allu Arjun sir. I have a phobia of being lifted and I wasn’t very comfortable with it. It was a bit overwhelming thinking. How am I going to do this?”.

File photo of Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna in Peelings song | Source: Instagram

Rashmika further stated that, “If I start overthinking or isolating my roles, I would be typecasting myself. I’m here to do my job and I worked to hear the word excellent from my director. That’s what matters to me”.

Pushpa 2 box office performance

Pushpa 2 has been making several records ever since its release. The action flick is in its fourth week of theatrical run. On day 23 of release, Pushpa 2 minted ₹ 8.75 crore. While, the Hindi version of the film raked ₹6.5 crore while the Telugu version minted ₹1.91 crore. The film has amassed a total of a staggering ₹1128.85 crore.

Pushpa 2 featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna | Source; Instagram