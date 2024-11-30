Search icon
Published 23:44 IST, November 30th 2024

Pushpa 2 Shocking Ticket Prices May Leave Kalki 2898 AD, Jawan Behind, Cost Over ₹2000 In Delhi

In Mumbai, for the opening weekend, one of the most expensive tickets for Pushpa 2 is priced at ₹1860 (excluding GST). The cost is higher in Delhi NCR.

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 will release on December 5 | Image: Mythri Movie Makers/X

Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil starrer action drama is all set to hit the big screens on December 5. The advance bookings of the film have opened up and fans are lining up in digital queues to grab a ticket of possibly one of the most anticipated movies of 2024. However, the tickets for the opening weekend of the pan-India movies are priced at a very high rate in metro cities like Delhi and Mumbai. By an order of the Telangana Home Department, exhibitors are allowed to increase the ticket prices for a 18-day period (till December 23) after the film's release on December 5 and this will have a direct impact on the passes and the collections.

Rashmika Mandann and Allu Arjun at Pushpa 2 pre-release event in Mumbai | Image: X

Pushpa 2 ticket priced at over ₹2000

In Mumbai, for the opening weekend, one of the most expensive tickets for Pushpa 2 is priced at ₹1860 (excluding GST). The prices are for the IMAX 2D version of the film at the PVR Icon at Phoenix Palladium in Lower Parel. Other tickets are priced at ₹1200-1600 (excluding GST).

Pushpa 2 will release on December 5 | Image: X

In Delhi NCR, Pushpa 2 movie tickets are priced even more. At PVR IMAX in Priya, Delhi, the cost touches ₹2000 (excluding taxes). In PVR Logix in Noida, Pushpa 2 ticket costs ₹1400 (excluding GST). In Pune, with limited booking open for the film, tickets cost between ₹950-1000 for noon and evening shows and ₹420-600 for early morning shows.

What are the highest-priced movie tickets?

Earlier this year, exhibitors who were showcasing Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD were allowed a similar price hike by the authorities. As a result, the ticket prices reached up to ₹2300. Last year, one of the most expensive tickets for an Indian film was sold for Jawan (₹2400).

Stills from Kalki 2898 AD (L) and Jawan (R) | Image: X

Pushpa 2, directed by Sukumar, will release on the big screens on December 5 in 2D, 3D, IMAX 2D and IMAX 3D.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:44 IST, November 30th 2024

