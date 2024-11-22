Pushpa 2: Shoot Incomplete, Post-Production Pending, Will Allu Arjun Starrer Release Postpone Again?

Pushpa 2 Release Date: The Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. A sequel to the 2021 actioner, the drama is scheduled to hit the big screens on December 5 after several changes made to the release date. However, the release is clouded with uncertainty as it is being reported that several parts of the film are yet to be shot and massive amounts of post-production work pending. This has led to social media users and industry insiders wondering if the Sukumar directorial will be postponed again.

Pushpa 2 makers race against time to wrap up the shoot for the film days before release

Pushpa 2 makers have already commenced the promotions and pre-release events of the Allu Arjun starrer. However, as per reports by Bollywood Hungama, 5 days of climax scene and 2 days of a song in the film are yet to be shot. The makers are allegedly rushing to wrap up the film by November 27, a week before its theatrfial release.

Poster of Pushpa 2 featuring Allu Arjun | Source: IMDb

Sources in the know have told the publication, “To ensure the film is locked, Sukumar and Mythri have allotted the responsibility of Pushpa 2 post-production to multiple stakeholders. At-least 4 different teams are working on background score, whereas editing and VFX work is also allotted to multiple companies. Get ready for Pushpa 2 to rule the box office from December.” To confirm no delay in the release date, the production house has been unveiling new creatives bearing December 5 as the release date. The source has also added, "Around 7 days of shoot for Pushpa 2 still remains and Sukumar is racing against time to wrap up the film. This includes 2 days shoot of a special song and 5 days of climax. While Sukumar is editing the film, Allu Arjun is overseeing the climax shoot of Pushpa 2, which at present is underway."

Pushpa 2 trailer launched in Patna

The trailer launch of the upcoming potential box-office juggernaut Pushpa 2: The Rule was unveiled on November 17 in Patna. If the audience cherished the first part of the movie, the trailer of the sequel to the film promises a high-voltage action-drama with Telugu superstar Allu Arjun at the forefront. The trailer opens with a person in the background introducing Allu Arjun’s titular character of Pushpa as the one who is not afraid of power, and has no greed for money.