Pushpa 2: SS Rajamouli Hypes 'Magnificent' Pushpa Raj Intro Scene With DSP's Score

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2 is all set to release in theatres on December 5. Although the film will have paid premieres on December 4. After several delays, the Sukumar directorial is one of the most highly anticipated films. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has spoken about the action film.

SS Rajamouli on Pushpa 2: The scope is limitless

SS Rajamouli was the guest at the Pushpa 2’s Wildfire Jaathara pre-release event that was held in Hyderabad last night. He said at the event, “I visited Pushpa 2’s set in Ramoji Film City a couple of months ago. Sukumar showed me Pushparaj’s introduction scene. It was excellent. I told Sukku and Bunny only one thing. The scene will be as magnificent as Devi’s background score for it, the scope is limitless”.

File photo of SS Rajamouli | Source: Instagram

He said, “The world will witness the true range of Pushpa 2 by the night of December 4. I don’t even have to wish the team a grand success, so all the best to all of us”.

File photo of Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun | Source: IMDb

Pushpa 2 created records before it’s release

Pushpa 2 advanced booking began on December 1. Since then the film has registered a smashing response at the box office. According to a report in Sacnilk, the Allu Arjun starrer has garnered in ₹65.44 Cr in the domestic market through pre-sales. With a few more hours to go before the film's release, it is expected to mint much more in advance.

Before Pushpa: The Rule, Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD holds the record of being the highest grosser of the year with ₹95.3 Cr in India. It remains to be seen if the Allu Arjun starrer can clinch the top spot. Other than Kalki 2898 AD, Stree 2 (₹52 Cr) and GOAT (₹ 44 Cr) are also on the list of this year's highest grosser.

File photo of Pushpa 2 | Source: IMDb