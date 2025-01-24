Published 18:40 IST, January 24th 2025
Ram Charan Bites Dust In Front Of Venkatesh, Sankranthiki Vasthunam Surpasses Game Changer Worldwide Collection In 10 Days
Venkatesh Daggubati starrer family entertainer Sankranthiki Vasthunam has outperformed Ram Charan's Game Changer at the worldwide box office.
Ram Charan starrer Game Changer came out ahead of Sankranti amid much anticipation. After the global commercial success of RRR and the rise in pan-India stardom of Ram Charan, the actor's latest was expected to do well at the box office. However, it has not only flopped, but the makers have also been accused of inflating box office numbers. As a shadow lurks over the fate of the film and its critical reception, Venkatesh Daggubati's family entertainer Sankranthiki Vasthunam has emerged as a surprise hit at the box office.
Sankranthiki Vasthunam box office run detailed
Sankranthiki Vasthunam is inching closer to the ₹200 crore mark at the global box office after 10 days of its release. In India, it has collected over ₹137 crore and will cross the ₹150 crore mark at the domestic box office after its second weekend. The movie's success is being hailed across the Telugu industry.
Sankranthiki Vasthunam has also outperformed Ram Charan's Game Changer at the worldwide box office in just 10 days after its release. The latter hit the thetares in multiple languages and was made on a huge budget. Venkatesh's film's success is being hailed by his fans and industry peers.
Game Changer is a washout at the box office
Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer Game Changer has managed to collect ₹183.55 crore in 2 weeks after its release. The Shankar directorial has emerged as a big disaster, given its reported budget of nearly ₹400 crore.
Reports have suggested that Ram Charan has agreed to do another film for producer Dil Raju with a significant pay cut due to the non-performance of their most recent collaboration. Meanwhile, Game Changer is director Shankar's second flop in a row after Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2.
