Rashmika Mandanna Lauds Pushpa 2 Co-star Allu Arjun's 'Alphaness To Wear A Saree': What Man Can...
Praising Allu Arjun's performance in the long and taxing scene, Rashmika Mandanna, who plays Srivalli in Pushpa 2, called the former a "gutsy actor".
Pushpa 2 is currently ruling the box office charts in India and overseas. The Allu Arjun starrer pan-India film has become the fastest Hindi film to enter the ₹400 crore club, beating Bollywood's biggest hits Pathaan, Jawan and Animal. Now, all eyes are on how much of a box office haul the film can achieve in the coming days. In a new interview, Rashmika Mandanna lauded Allu Arjun's commitment to delivering the viral Jathara scene and called him a "gutsy" actor.
Rashmika on Allu Arjun's Jathara scene
In the Jathara scene in Pushpa 2, Pushpa Raj (Allu Arjun) dresses up as a woman by wearing a saree and makeup. He dances with infectious energy as upbeat music plays in the background. He also follows it up with powerful dialogues. The total length of the scene is over 20 minutes and is a standout in the movie.
Praising Allu Arjun's performance in the long and taxing scene, Rashmika, who plays Srivalli in the movie, called the former a "gutsy actor". “Imagine someone who has the guts, power, and alphaness to wear a saree, dance in a saree, perform action sequences in a saree, and deliver dialogues in a saree. For 21 minutes of the film, he is wearing a freaking saree. Tell me, what man can do that?" the Animal actress shared.
Bollywood star would have rejected Pushpa: Taran Adarsh
Hailing Allu Arjun for taking up an unconventional role like Pushpa Raj in Pushpa franchise, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared with Bollywood Hungama that according to him no actor in Bollywood would have taken up the film, given its offbeat nature. He also said that even if an actor in Hindi films would have agreed to do it, they would have asked for many changes in the script and later on in the edit, thus altering the essence of the movie.
