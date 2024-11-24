Rumoured Couple Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna's Lunch Date Photo Goes Viral

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna has been rumoured to be dating for a quite some time. While neither of the actors has confirmed or denied the reports of their linkup, their social media activity, holidays together and public outings have fuelled rumours of their romance. Recently a picture of the couple is going viral on social media in which they were seen spending time together.

Viral picture of Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna

A viral picture in Reddit is going viral in which Rashmika Mandanna is seen wearing casuals- a blue colour crop top paired it with denim. While Vijay Deverakonda was exuding swag in a white tee which he paired it with a checkered shirt and denim.

Vijay-Rashmika's date at cafe | Source: Reddit

Fans took to comment section and expressed excitement. One user wrote, “This is one of the secretive relationships recently. They know that we know. We know that they know. Yet they still wanna play hide and seek”. Another user wrote, “They just don’t want to talk about it and ruin a good thing. They don’t care that we know, but they will not publicly come out either”. “They aren’t playing hide and seek. They are just together, happy and not sharing”, wrote the third user.

When Vijay Deverakonda admitted he is not ‘single’

During the promotions of his music video Sahiba, Vijay Deverakonda was asked about his relationship status. He admitted he is in a relationship. In an interview segment with Curly Tales, Vijay Deverakonda answered if he has ever dated a co-star. He replied, “I have (dated a co-star before). I'm 35, you think I would be single? We all have to (get married) at some point unless it's a choice not to.”

File photo of Vijay Deverakonda | Source: IMDb