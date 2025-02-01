Sai Pallavi Finally Reveals Why She Issues Clarification On Controversies Related To Her: I Wouldn’t Want Them To...

Sai Pallavi is all geared up for her upcoming film Thandel starring Naga Chaitanya in lead. The actress has always been in the headlines for her controversial statements. Recently in an interview, Sai Pallavi issued clarification in regard to this.

Sai Pallavi opens up on why she feels the need to justify the controversies

In an interaction with Galatta, Sai Pallavi revealed she goes out and issues clarification on any controversy that is stirred around her. She said, “And so I wanted to clarify, saying this was what I had meant... And I think that was important because if people had felt bad based on what they had heard, or what it had turned out to be, or misinterpreted over time, I wouldn’t want them to think that this people had spoken about what they had gone through in life.”

File photo of Sai Pallavi | Source: IMDb

Controversial statements of Sai Pallavi

In one incident, an old video of Sai Pallavi went viral during the promotions of Amaran last year. In the viral clip, she remarked that the Indian Army is viewed as ‘terrorist group’ in Pakistan. Sai can be heard saying in the clip which is from an interview in 2022, People in Pakistan think our army is a terrorist group. But for us, it is them. So, the perspective changes. I don't understand violence.” As the video reemerged, netizens reacted with anger towards her remarks and condemned the actress for her comments.

In another controversy, as per ANI, Sai Pallavi received criticism for her controversial remarks seemingly comparing the exodus of KashmirI Hindus to mob lynching incidents. She later clarified in regards to the same. Sai Pallavi said, “This is the first time that I am getting in touch with all to clarify something and I think this will be the first time that I will be thinking twice before I speak my heart because I am anxious that my words might be misinterpreted. So forgive me, if I take longer than usual to communicate my thoughts.

