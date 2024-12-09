Published 12:41 IST, December 9th 2024
The Girlfriend Teaser Out: Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Has Vijay Deverakonda Connection | WATCH
The Girlfriend Teaser Out: The over 1-minute teaser offers a glimpse of Rashmika Mandanna and Deekshith Shetty's rich love story until a mishap.
Rashmika Mandanna is currently basking in the success of her recently released movie Pushpa 2: The Rule, co-starring Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil. The movie is busy shattering box office records both in India and worldwide. While the actress is missing Srivali, she has moved on to her next project The Girlfriend. The makers have unveiled the teaser of the movie today, December 9, offering a peek into the life of Rashmika's character. To everyone's surprise, the teaser has the enchanting voice of Rashmika's rumoured boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda in the background, introducing the actress' character.
Watch The Girlfriend teaser
The over 1-minute teaser opens with Rashmika entering college with her luggage. In the next few frames, she is seen as a regular college student, until her boyfriend (played by Deekshith Shetty) enters the frame. The teaser further unfolds the rich love story of Rashmika and Deekshith. While the exact storyline has been kept under wraps, the teaser highlights trouble in paradise as Rashmika is shown tensed probably struggling with her complicated relationship. It seems we will have to wait for the trailer to offer us the bigger picture of the storyline.
Rashmika took to her Instagram handle to share the teaser and captioned it as "Finally baby project is all set to meet you guys...I know we’ve made you wait for a long long time.. but here it’s finally coming out!"
What else do we know about The Girlfriend?
The movie is helmed by Rahul Ravindran and will also star Anu Emmanuel in a pivotal role, alongside other prominent actors. The movie is presented by Allu Aravind and produced by Vidya Koppineedi and Dheeraj Mogilineni under the banners of Mass Movie Makers and Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment. The film features music by Hesham Abdul Wahab. The release date and further details are awaited.
