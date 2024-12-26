Tollywood Delegation to Meet Telangana CM To Ease 'Soured' Ties Amid Pushpa 2 Stampede Row

Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun is in deep trouble amid the stampede case at Sandhya theatre. A woman died in this accident while her son was critically injured. Several arrests and restrictions have been implemented, including that of the Telugu superstar, were made a few days ago, though he has since been released on bail. Amid this escalation, a crucial meeting between the Telangana government and Telugu film industry representatives is to be held on Dec 26.

Tollywood giants to meet Telangana CM amid Shadhya theatre stampede case

As per PTI, Telugu film industry representatives including Chiranjeevi, Varun Tej and more are meeting Telangana CM to thaw the speculated strained ties between the ruling dispensation and Tinseltown following the arrest of top actor Allu Arjun. As per Republic source, Megastar Chiranjeevi, Varun Tej, Actor Venkatesh, Shiva Balaji, producer Allu Arvind, FDC chairman Dil Raju and others will also be a part of the crucial meeting today. Along with CM Revanth Reddy, Dy. CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy and Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy will be addressed.

Telangana State Film Development Corporation (FDC) chairman and leading producer Dil Raju said on Wednesday that a delegation of film personalities would call on state Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy today to foster "healthy relations" between the government and the industry.

The meeting assumes significance amid Cinematography minister Komatireddi Venkat Reddy's statement that the state government, in future, may consider ticket price hikes only for certain categories such as films made on history, freedom struggle or anti-drugs or message-oriented.

The state government's stand came in the wake of the death of a 35-year-old woman at Sandhya Theatre here due to suffocation where the Pushpa 2 movie was screened on December 4.

The minister’s statement, if really implemented, will have a huge impact on the high budget films such as Ram Charan’s Game Changer, Nandamuri Balakrishna's Daaku Maharaj and Venkatesh’s "Sankranthiki Vasthunnam" which are slated for release during Sankranti next year.

As per the PTI, the meeting is being organised on behalf of the FDC, Dil Raju had said, adding, that he would act as a bridge between the government and the film fraternity.

Some ruling Congress leaders have found fault with Allu Arjun's comments last week, describing the stampede incident as purely accidental and denying the allegations made by CM Revanth Reddy on the "roadshow" before the film screening. Hours after Reddy slammed the actor for holding a roadshow and waving to the crowds at the theatre, without referring to anyone, the 'Pushpa' star refuted the allegations, saying it was not a procession or a roadshow.