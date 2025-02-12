Search icon
Published 14:12 IST, February 12th 2025

Urvashi Rautela Defends 'Vulgar, Cheap' Dabidi Dibidi Choreography: There Is Nothing Wrong With It...Just Focus On Me...

Urvashi Rautela and NBK's Dabidi Dibidi from Daaku Maharaaj was criticised for its inappropriate choreography, which was termed as “vulgar” by many.

Urvashi Rautela and NBK in Dabidi Dibidi song | Image: Instagram

Urvashi Rautela and Nandamuri Balakrishna faced the heat and became a topic for trolls after their song Dabidi Dibidi from Daaku Maharaaj went viral. In a recent interaction, the actress has opened up about the song receiving hate and admitted that no one anticipated this type of reaction.

Urvashi Rautela on Dabidi Dibidi receiving hate from audience: It’s hard to…’

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Urvashi said, “t wasn't like I was shocked or doing something completely out of the ordinary. During rehearsals, everything was smooth and under control. But honestly, everything happened so suddenly that it's been hard to assess why people are talking about the choreography in this way." 

Urvashi Rautela charged this 'huge' amount for a 3 minute song in Pushpa 2!!?? - IMDb
File photo of Urvashi Rautela | Source: IMDb

She further said, "Since day one, I have always made sure to keep my identity and professionalism separate. Whatever constructive criticism comes my way, I make sure it doesn't overshadow my passion and enthusiasm. I always embrace constructive criticism as an artist and remain mindful of my work."

Urvashi Rautela and Nandamuri Balakrishna in Dabidi Dibidi Song | Source: Instagram

"When you talk about my choreography, it's actually very simple. There's nothing wrong with it. In fact, if you just focus on me in the frame, you'll see that it's really fantastic”, Urvashi concluded.

Why did song Dabidi Dibidi receive so much hate from netizens?

The song Dabidi Dibidi featuring Urvashi Rautela and Nandamuri Balakrishna faced criticism for its choreography. While many trolled it for the age gap between the actors, others called out the vulgar dance moves, showing Balakrishna smacking his co-star Urvashi.

Urvashi Rautela and Nandamuri Balakrishna in Dabidi Dibidi Song | Source: Instagram

For the unversed, Dabidi Dibidi is sung by Vagdevi and the lyrics are written by Kasarla Shyam. The music is programmed and arranged by Thaman S. Daaku Maharaaj released in theatres on January 12, 2025. Helmed by Bobby Kolli, the film also featured Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, Prakash Raj, Ronit Roy and Shine Tom Chacko among others. Daaku Maharaaj is written by Bhanu Nandu, Bobby Kolli and Hari Mohana Krishna.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 14:12 IST, February 12th 2025

