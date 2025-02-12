Urvashi Rautela Defends 'Vulgar, Cheap' Dabidi Dibidi Choreography: There Is Nothing Wrong With It...Just Focus On Me...

Urvashi Rautela and Nandamuri Balakrishna faced the heat and became a topic for trolls after their song Dabidi Dibidi from Daaku Maharaaj went viral. In a recent interaction, the actress has opened up about the song receiving hate and admitted that no one anticipated this type of reaction.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Urvashi said, “t wasn't like I was shocked or doing something completely out of the ordinary. During rehearsals, everything was smooth and under control. But honestly, everything happened so suddenly that it's been hard to assess why people are talking about the choreography in this way."

She further said, "Since day one, I have always made sure to keep my identity and professionalism separate. Whatever constructive criticism comes my way, I make sure it doesn't overshadow my passion and enthusiasm. I always embrace constructive criticism as an artist and remain mindful of my work."

"When you talk about my choreography, it's actually very simple. There's nothing wrong with it. In fact, if you just focus on me in the frame, you'll see that it's really fantastic”, Urvashi concluded.

Why did song Dabidi Dibidi receive so much hate from netizens?

The song Dabidi Dibidi featuring Urvashi Rautela and Nandamuri Balakrishna faced criticism for its choreography. While many trolled it for the age gap between the actors, others called out the vulgar dance moves, showing Balakrishna smacking his co-star Urvashi.

