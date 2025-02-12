VD12 Titled Kingdom: Vijay Deverakonda, A Man On Mission, Is Ready To 'Destroy' Everything In Action-packed Starrer | TEASER

Vijay Deverakonda’s highly-anticipated film VD 12 has finally got its title as Kingdom. After the makers dropped the teaser with title and release date on social media, it has generated a wave of excitement among fans.

Official title of Vijay Deverakonda’s VD 12 unveiled

Production house Sithara Entertainments shared the teaser. The Telugu version of the movie is titled Kingdom, while the Hindi version will be released as Saamraajya. The teaser begins with the audience into the middle of war. The voice over hints that all this is to raise a new hero. Another scene shows him being surrounded by prisoners in jail. The clip ends with Vijay’s character saying, “I will do anything needed sir, including destroying everything”.

Fans thronged the comment section to showcase their curiosity and excitement. One user wrote, “NTR Anna voice VD Bhai screen Presence”. Another user wrote, “Pure goosebumps Combination (NTR'S Roaring Voice over + Anirudh BGM+VD's last dialogue)”. “He fell fell and fell but he never gave up its time its the time to rise. #VD's comeback”, wrote the third user. For the unversed, the voiceover for the Telugu version has been given by Jr NTR and for Hindi version, the voice has been lend by Ranbir Kapoor.

Producer Naga Vamsi had earlier revealed in an interview about Kingdom. He said, “We have planned the film as a two-part story right from the beginning. We didn’t randomly split the story and diluted the first part, from the beginning the film is a two-part franchise. If you watch the first part, you will be satisfied with the story. You won’t feel left out even if we don’t make a second part. Both stories are complete and different.”

Poster of VD 12 | Source: IMDb

More details about Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film Kingdom

Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, with Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role, the movie is bankrolled by Naga Vamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments. The actor has reportedly undergone a physical transformation for his role. The upcoming film promises high-octane action sequences that will keep the audience on the edge of their seat.

File photo of Vijay Deverakonda | Source: Instagram