The Sabarmati Report First Movie I Watched After Becoming PM: What PM Narendra Modi Told Jeetendra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday watched The Sabarmati Report, based on the Godhra train burning incident of February 27, 2002, at the GMC Balayogi Auditorium at the Parliament Library Building. Many Cabinet ministers including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also attended the film’s special screening in New Delhi. Actors Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna and producer Ekta Kapoor's father Jeetendra also marked their presence at the screening.

After the screening was over, Jeetendra recalled his interaction with PM Modi inside the auditorium. The veteran actor shared that PM Modi told him that The Sabarmati Report is the first film he has watched in over ten years since being elected as the Prime Minister of India.

The Sabarmati Report released on the big screens on November 15 | Image: IMDb

Jeetendra proud of daughter Ekta Kapoor

After watching his film The Sabarmati Report with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, actor Jeetendra said, "I told PM Modi that I have spent 50 years in the film industry and for the first time because of my daughter (Ekta Kapoor), I have watched a movie with PM. PM Modi told me that I am also watching the first film after becoming the Prime Minister."

Prime Minister Modi on Monday got emotional while watching The Sabarmati Report. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other MPs also watched the film with him. Earlier, the PM had praised The Sabarmati Report and said it was good to see the "truth" come to light, while referring to the Godhra train burning incident of 2002, which left nearly 60 karsevaks dead.

Vikrant on watching The Sabarmati Report with PM Modi



Post the screening, Vikrant dubbed the experience of watching the film with PM Modi "the highest point of my career and life".