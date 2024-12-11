Published 18:23 IST, December 11th 2024
WATCH: Moment When Kapoors Met PM Modi to Invite Him For Raj Kapoor's Centenary Festival
Kapoors met PM Modi at his residence in New Delhi to extend a special invitation for the 100th birth anniversary of Raj Kapoor.
New Delhi: The Kapoor family, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor , Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and others, recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi to extend a special invitation for the 100th birth anniversary celebrations of the legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor.
WATCH: The Kapoors Meet PM Modi
The occasion will be marked by a nationwide screening of his most iconic films under the "Raj Kapoor 100 Film Festival."
A significant photo captured the Kapoor family standing alongside the Prime Minister.
Other images showcased warm moments, including Modi engrossed in conversation with Saif Ali Khan and Ranbir Kapoor and standing with Kareena and Saif.
Kareena Kapoor Khan also requested Prime Minister Modi to write a personalized note for her sons, Taimur and Jeh, who were not present at the meeting. A photo captured the Prime Minister penning a message for them.
The festival will feature Raj Kapoor’s most celebrated works, spanning four decades of Indian cinema. Iconic films like Aag (1948), Barsaat (1949), Awaara (1951), Shree 420 (1955), Jagte Raho (1956), Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai (1960), Sangam (1964), Mera Naam Joker (1970), Bobby (1973), and Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985) will be screened, celebrating his timeless contribution to Indian cinema.
