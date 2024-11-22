The former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sindhu, on Thursday revealed that a strict diet regime helped his wife, ex-MLA Navjot Kaur Sindhu played a major role in her journey to overcoming stage 4 cancer, despite the miniscule survival rate of 3 per cent

How does a diet plan become key to surviving stage 4 cancer?

In a recently held press conference, the former Indian opener said, his wife's regular diet during the period she was battling cancer included consuming tumeric, apple cider vinegar, and sipping on lemon water. The diet also incorporated 10-12 neem leaves, and tulsi.

Navjot Singh Sidhu also revealed that juices, and fruits like pomegranate, carrot, amla, walnuts, and beetroots were an essential part of her diet. Meanwhile, he deemed berries as a strong medicine for cancer.

While various inclusions added that extra-layer of surety to her diet regime, Navjot Kaur Sindhu was guided to eat quinoa instead of rice and roti. Meanwhile, her morning beverage included cinnamon, black pepper, gur, and cardamom.

Additionally, she also ate anti-inflammatory, anti-cancer foods, which were made using limited coconut oil, cold-pressed oils, or almond oil.