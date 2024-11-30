World AIDS Day 2024: Early Signs And Symptoms Of AIDS You Must Know

World AIDS Day is an annual event that occurs on December 1, every year. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared that World AIDS Day 2024 will be observed under the theme, “Take the rights path: My health, my right!”.

(World AIDS Day 2024. Image: Pexels)

What is the difference between HIV and AIDS?

HIV stand for Human Immunodeficiency Virus, it is a virus that attacks the body’s immune system. AIDS stands for Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome occurs at the most final stage of HIV infection. The first two stages of HIV are Acute HIV infection and Chronic HIV infection.

This World AIDS Day 2024, let us all educate ourselves about the early signs and symptoms of AIDS to protect and prevent the chronic condition. As per the Mayo Clinic - a non-profit medical group, when the virus of HIV enters a person’s body, they’re likely to experience a flu-like illness under 2 to 4 weeks.

(World AIDS Day 2024. Image: Pexels)

Early signs and symptoms of AIDS you must know

Here's a complete breakdown of early signs and symptoms of AIDS, the World Health Organization (WHO) highlights. It states the initial stage when a person experiences influenza-like illness the symptoms include:

Fever

Headache

Rash

Sore throat.

Because the infection gradually weakens the immune system, it causes other signs and symptoms such as:

Swollen lymph nodes

Unexplained weight loss

Fever

Diarrhoea

Cough.

As per WHO, ignoring the early signs and symptoms of AIDS without treatment can also develop severe illnesses that include: