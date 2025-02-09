Election Delhi 2025 in association with

  • News /
  • India News /
  • 12 Naxalites Killed in Encounter With Security Forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Published 11:25 IST, February 9th 2025

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
12 Naxalites killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur | Image: PTI\Representative

Bijapur: Twelve Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Sunday, police said.

The gunfight broke out at a forest in Indravati National Park area in the morning when a team of security personnel was out an anti-Naxalite operation, a senior police official said.

"As per preliminary information, 12 Naxalites were killed in the gunfight," he said.

Intermittent exchange of fire was still underway in the area and further details were awaited, he added. 

