19-Year-Old Killed By Train In Bengaluru Rural While Rushing To Watch Pushpa-2 Movie

Bengaluru: In a tragic incident, a 19-year-old youth, who was in a rush to reach the theatre for the screening of the movie Pushpa-2, was crushed to death after he was hit by a speeding train in the Doddaballapur area located in Bengaluru Rural. The incident occurred at around 9 am at Bashettihalli near Doddaballapur, when the deceased identified as Praveen Tamachalam (19), was hit by a speeding train while attempting to cross the railway track in a hurry. On information, the local police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the mortuary of a nearby hospital.

According to the police, the victim, Praveen, was in a rush to reach the Vaibhav Theatre for a screening of the movie Pushpa-2 and attempted to cross the railway tracks. It is being said that Praveen was on his way to catch the 10 am show of the movie along with two friends when he was hit by the train while crossing the tracks.

After the incident, he was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment, where he was declared dead.

As per the police, Praveen hailed from Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh and had recently completed his ITI diploma. He worked at a private firm in the Bashettihalli industrial area and lived in rented accommodation with his two friends. The trio had planned to watch the film together when the tragedy occurred.

The police are actively investigating the incident, focusing on locating Praveen’s two friends who were present at the scene but fled after the accident. Authorities are working to piece together the circumstances leading up to the fatal event and have urged anyone with information to come forward.

Family and friends of Praveen have expressed their shock and grief over the incident, remembering him as a hardworking and kind individual. Authorities have also cautioned the public about the dangers of crossing railway tracks and urged commuters to use designated crossings for their safety.