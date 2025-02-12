BREAKING: Congress' Sajjan Kumar Convicted In Killing Of Sardar Jaswant and Tarun Deep Singh In 1984

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday convicted former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in a 1984 Anti-Sikh riots case linked with the killing of a father-son duo in the Saraswati Vihar area on November 1, 1984, ANI reported.

Special judge Kaveri Baweja passed the conviction order and posted the arguments on the sentence on February 18.

The recent case linked to the killings of Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh on November 1, 1984.

Kumar who is currently serving a life sentence in another anti-Sikh riots case was produced before the court from Tihar.

What Happened in 1984?

According to the prosecution, a huge mob, armed with deadly weapons, resorted to large-scale looting, arson and destruction of properties of Sikhs to avenge the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The mob attacked the house of the complainant, Jaswant's wife, killing her husband and son apart from looting articles and setting their house ablaze, alleged the prosecution.

On December 16, 2021, the court put Kumar on trial and found sufficient material to form a "prima facie opinion that he was not only a participant, but had also led the mob".

Justice Delivered!: Sikh Leaders Welcome Court's Conviction

BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa welcomed the court's decision. In a post on X, he said, "Justice Delivered! In SC Case No. 3/21 (FIR No. 458/91, PS Saraswati Vihar), Rouse Avenue Court convicts Sajjan Kumar for his role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots involving the brutal killing of Jaswant Singh. This verdict is a historic step towards justice for Sikh genocide victims."

Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee's (DSGMC) general secretary Jagdip Singh Kahlon welcomed the court's verdict. He said, "Sajjan Kumar, who was leading the Sikh massacre 40 years ago, has been convicted and he would be punished... I thank the court for this... I thank PM Modi and HM Amit Shah for forming an SIT after coming to power. This is the result of reinvestigating the closed cases... We hope to get justice in the Jagdish Tytler case also."