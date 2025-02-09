'2026 Mein Bengal Ki Barri Hai': BJP's Stern Warning to Mamata Banerjee After Historic Win in Delhi Polls

New Delhi: After Bharatiya Janata Party's historic comeback in the Delhi elections, Bengal BJP leader Suvendhub Adhikari issued a stern warning to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee saying, "Look out, you're next. "

Speaking to the media after BJP's big win in the national capital after 27 years, the saffron party leader said, "Delhi ki jeet hamari hain... 2026 mein Bengal ki baari hai," (We have won Delhi, in 2026 it's Bengal's turn).

Furthermore, BJP's Sukanta Majumdar from Bengal issued a similar warning saying, "People of Bengal will also vote for the BJP... in the next Assembly election."

Both leaders expressed happiness over BJP's win in Delhi, halting Aam Aadmi Party's hat-trick.

BJP's Historic Comeback in Delhi After 27 Years

With BJP securing 48 out of 70 seats, the people of Delhi have delivered a clear verdict—rejecting AAP’s misgovernance and placing their trust in the leadership and vision of the BJP. AAP, which once boasted strongholds across the capital, was left with a mere 22 seats.

Apart from Kejriwal, several senior AAP leaders lost the polls including former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, former ministers Somnath Bharti and Satyendra Jain and party leaders Awadh Ojha and Durgesh Pathak. Chief Minister Atishi who won from Kalkaji was the only silver lining for the party.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the BJP's victory and said it was a triumph of "good governance" of the party at the Centre and in states it is in power. He said the party will leave no stone unturned in developing Delhi and improving the overall quality of life for the people.

"Jana Shakti is paramount! Development wins, and good governance triumphs. I bow to my dear sisters and brothers of Delhi for this resounding and historic mandate to @BJP4India. We are humbled and honoured to receive these blessings. It is our guarantee that we will leave no stone unturned in developing Delhi, improving the overall quality of life for the people and ensuring that Delhi has a prime role to play in building a Viksit Bharat," he said in a post on X.