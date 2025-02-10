Election Delhi 2025 in association with

  • 24 Injured After Bihar-Bound Bus From Chattisgarh Falls on its Side in Jharkhand

Published 13:58 IST, February 10th 2025

24 Injured After Bihar-Bound Bus From Chattisgarh Falls on its Side in Jharkhand

The condition of six persons is reported to be critical and they are undergoing treatment at Medinirai Medical College and Hospital, a senior official said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
24 Injured After Bihar-Bound Bus From Chattisgarh Falls on its Side in Jharkhand | Image: X

Medininagar: At least 24 passengers were injured, including six critically, after a Bihar-bound bus coming from Chhattisgarh fell on its side in Jharkhand's Palamu district early on Monday, police said.

The accident took place near Sultani village in Hariharganj police station area around 4.30 am when the bus hit a road divider.

The bus was travelling from Ambikapur in Chhattisgarh to Arrah in Bihar.

The condition of six persons is reported to be critical and they are undergoing treatment at Medinirai Medical College and Hospital, police station in-charge Chandan Kumar said.

The rest are being treated at a community health centre in Hariharganj, he said.

The bus, a sleeper coach, was ferrying around 60 passengers.

The driver managed to flee from the spot, Kumar added. 

(Except the headline, this story is not edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed)

