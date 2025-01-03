3 Held For Murder Of Autorickshaw Driver In Jharkhand

Jamshedpur: Three persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the killing of an autorickshaw driver in Sonaria area of Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum district, police said on Friday.

The 30-year-old man was shot dead on Thursday over an old enmity, they said.

Based on evidence gathered during the investigation, a police team arrested two of the accused near Dobo bridge, while another was apprehended near a temple, Senior Superintendent of Police Kishore Kaushal told reporters here.