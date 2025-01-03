Published 22:35 IST, January 3rd 2025
3 Held For Murder Of Autorickshaw Driver In Jharkhand
Three persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the killing of an autorickshaw driver in the Sonaria area of Jharkhand.
Jamshedpur: Three persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the killing of an autorickshaw driver in Sonaria area of Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum district, police said on Friday.
The 30-year-old man was shot dead on Thursday over an old enmity, they said.
Based on evidence gathered during the investigation, a police team arrested two of the accused near Dobo bridge, while another was apprehended near a temple, Senior Superintendent of Police Kishore Kaushal told reporters here.
Police recovered a pistol, live cartridges, two mobile phones and a two-wheeler without registration - items allegedly used in the crime - from their possession, he said.
