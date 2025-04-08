Yuzvendra Chahal's Stellar Catch Sinks Chennai Super Kings' Ship Deeper, Punjab Kings Outsmart CSK Despite MS Dhoni's Heroics

The Punjab Kings have secured a grand win over the Chennai Super Kings in Mohali. The fans were in for a treat as MS Dhoni played with intent and made a tremendous effort to help CSK. But Yuzvendra Chahal's catch to dismiss the former Chennai skipper derailed all the momentum they had, allowing PBKS to secure the win. Punjab have defeated Chennai by 18 runs and solidified their position in the IPL 2025 points table.

PBKS Defeat CSK At New Chandigarh, Secure The Win By 18 Runs

The Chennai Super Kings started strong, with openers Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway putting up a strong effort to help chase the target of 220. Rachin scored 36 before being stumped out, leading to skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad entering the equation. But he failed to pull off a big score as Ruturaj was dismissed at just one. Impact Player Shivam Dube fell short of his half-century after being bowled out at 42 runs.

After Dube's dismissal, MS Dhoni came down to take matters into his own hands. The former CSK skipper showed intent as he pulled off big shots in the game. With three sixes and a boundary, MSD scored 27 off 12 before Yuzvendra Chahal caught him out off Yash Thakur's delivery. Surprisingly, Conway was retired out at 69 despite looking in good form, leading to Ravindra Jadeja's entry. PBKS' bowling effectively kept the CSK batters at bat as they secured the win.

Punjab Kings Roar Strong As Priyansh Arya Secures A Ton

Priyansh Arya emerged as one of Punjab Kings' premier highlights after he became the second centurion of the IPL 2025 season. The youngster scored 103 off 42 balls, which included seven fours and nine sixes. The 24-year-old did the heavy work after batters Prabhsimran Singh, skipper Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera and Glenn Maxwell failed to put up runs on the scoreboard.