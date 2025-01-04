32-Year-Old CISF Jawan Kills Himself With Service Weapon at Surat Airport

Surat: A jawan belonging to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was allegedly shot himself dead with his service weapon at the Surat International Airport on Saturday, according to a police.

CISF personnel Kisan Singh, who is 32-year-old died by suicide in a washroom of the airport around 2.10 pm.

Kisan Singh, who hailed from Jaipur and was deployed at the Surat airport, shot himself in the stomach, said NV Bharwad, inspector of Dumas police station.

“He was rushed to a private hospital where the doctors declared him dead,” Bharvad said.

The official said that the reason for the extreme step taken by the jawan was not immediately clear,

He further added that an investigation into the matter is still underway.