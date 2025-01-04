Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • 32-Year-Old CISF Jawan Kills Himself With Service Weapon at Surat Airport

Published 17:38 IST, January 4th 2025

32-Year-Old CISF Jawan Kills Himself With Service Weapon at Surat Airport

A CISF jawan allegedly shot himself dead with his service weapon at the Surat International Airport on Saturday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
32-Year-Old CISF Jawan Kills Himself With Service Weapon at Surat Airport | Image: X

Surat: A jawan belonging to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was allegedly shot himself dead with his service weapon at the Surat International Airport on Saturday, according to a police.

CISF personnel Kisan Singh, who is 32-year-old died by suicide in a washroom of the airport around 2.10 pm.

Kisan Singh, who hailed from Jaipur and was deployed at the Surat airport, shot himself in the stomach, said NV Bharwad, inspector of Dumas police station.

“He was rushed to a private hospital where the doctors declared him dead,” Bharvad said.

The official said that the reason for the extreme step taken by the jawan was not immediately clear, 

He further added that an investigation into the matter is still underway. 

(With PTI inputs)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 17:38 IST, January 4th 2025

Recommended

Atul Subhash Suicide Case: B'luru Court Grants Bail To Nikita Singhania
India News
SCG Crowd Engage In Racist Chants In Stark Reminder To Monkeygate
SportFit
UCC to be Implemented in Uttarakhand This Month: CM Dhami | LIVE
India News
Is Virat Kohli Mr. Fix It? Reactions Come In As Batter Takes Captaincy
SportFit
Soldier Who Died by Suicide in Las Vegas Confided Pain to Ex-Girlfriend
World News
Pushpa 2 Stampede Case: Allu Arjun Completes Bail Surety Formalities
Entertainment News
New Namo Bharat RRTS Stretch Launch in Ghaziabad Tomorrow
India News
Yogi Govt to Highlight Tourism at Madrid and Berlin Trade Fairs
India News
Consent, Parental Nod for Kids on Social Media in Focus: Experts on DPDP
Tech
Deep State Actor George Soros To Be Awarded US Highest Civilians Honour
World News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: