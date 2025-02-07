Published 10:53 IST, February 7th 2025
4 Killed as Their Bike Plunges into Well in MP’s Dhar District
The incident occurred between Choti Umarband and Mundla villages, nearly 60 km from the district headquarters, around 11.50 pm on Thursday.
Dhar (MP): Four young men were killed when their motorcycle fell into a well while negotiating a blind turn in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district, a police official said on Friday.
Four persons riding a single bike fell into an unprotected well along a sharp curve, Manawar police station in-charge Ishwar Singh Chauhan said.
The victims, identified as Sandeep (19), Anurag (22), Manish (20) and Rohan (19), were returning to their Mundla village from Choti Umarband after attending a programme, the official said.
Police removed the bodies from the well and sent them for autopsy, the official said, adding that an investigation is underway.
