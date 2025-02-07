'487 Presumed Indian Citizens With Final Removal Orders': Foreign Secretary on Deportation By US

New Delhi: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Friday while raising concern over the deportation of illegal immigrants said there are as many as 487 presumed Indian citizens with final removal orders from the US authorities and details of 298 people have been shared with India.

Misri said that the information provided by US authorities is under verification.

He mentioned that the US policy of deporting illegal immigrants in restraints has been effective since 2012.

Misri stressed that India has registered concerns with the US over the deportation of illegal immigrants in shackles and conveyed that this kind of treatment could have been avoided.

The remarks of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri came amid uproar over the deportation of illegal Indian immigrants by the US in handcuffs during their 40-hour flight onboard a military aircraft.

"We do make our concerns known to the United States that this kind of treatment can perhaps be avoided," the foreign secretary said in response to questions on the deportation.

"I don't think there was any protest. We don't have any record of any protest having been made about it," the foreign secretary said to a question on whether India had registered its protest on deportation of illegal immigrants in shackles in 2012.

He referred to the statement by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Parliament on Thursday.

"The description by the EAM of the standard operating procedure relating to the use of restraints which has been communicated to us by US authorities including the immigration and customs enforcement," Misri said.

He said the minister attracted attention to the fact that these have been in practice for a long period of time since 2012.

The foreign secretary said India continued to emphasise to US authorities that there should be no mistreatment of deportees.

"We will continue to take up any instances of mistreatment that come to our attention," he said.

He also stressed on the need to take action against the "real cancer" that is the ecosystem of illegal immigration.