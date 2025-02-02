Union Budget 2025 in association with

logo4 logo1 logo2 logo3 logo5 logo6 logo7 logo8 logo9 logo9
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Union Budget 2025
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • 5 Injured in Mumbai Airport Parking After Speeding Mercedes Hits Them, Driver Arrested

Published 15:49 IST, February 2nd 2025

5 Injured in Mumbai Airport Parking After Speeding Mercedes Hits Them, Driver Arrested

Five people, including two foreigners, were injured at Mumbai airport when a Mercedes hit them; the driver was arrested for rash driving and negligence.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Five injured at Mumbai airport as out of control Merc hits them; driver arrested | Image: X

Mumbai: Five persons, including two foreigners, were injured at Mumbai international airport on Sunday morning after a Mercedes car hit them, a police official said.

The driver of the luxury car, which was at the airport to drop off a passenger, lost control of the vehicle, resulting in the incident in the parking lot of Terminal 2, the Sahar police station official said.

"The driver of the car, identified as Navi Mumbai resident Parshuram Chincholappa Dadanavre (34), has been arrested for rash driving and negligence. The five injured comprise two foreign nationals, who are admitted to Nanavati Hospital, and three airport crew members, who are undergoing treatment in Cooper Hospital," he said.

"Prima facie, it seems Dadanavre pushed the accelerator instead of the brake, which led to the Mercedes car rushing ahead at a speed breaker at airport gate number one. The vehicle has been impounded as part of the probe," the official informed.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 15:49 IST, February 2nd 2025

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Union Budget 2025
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: