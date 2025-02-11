Election Delhi 2025 in association with

Published 13:01 IST, February 11th 2025

5 Killed After Car Collides With Truck on Bahraich-Lucknow Highway

The Army jawan, his father Ghulam Hazrat (60), mother Fatima Begum (56), daughter Haniya and car driver Chand Mohammad (35) died in the accident.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
5 Killed After Car Collides With Truck on Bahraich-Lucknow Highway | Image: X

Bahraich: A car collided head-on with a truck on the Bahraich-Lucknow highway on Tuesday, leaving five people, including an Army jawan, dead.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Ramanand Prasad Kushwaha said the accident took place at 7:30 and when the jawan identified as Abrar Ahmed (28) was going to Lucknow with his family for the treatment of his 18-day-old daughter.

The Army jawan, his father Ghulam Hazrat (60), mother Fatima Begum (56), daughter Haniya and car driver Chand Mohammad (35) died in the accident.

According to the police, Abrar's wife Rukaiya (25) was seriously injured in the accident and has been referred to the district hospital in Bahraich.

The truck driver fled leaving the vehicle at the spot, and efforts are on to nab him.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem. 

(Except the headline, this story is not edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 13:01 IST, February 11th 2025

